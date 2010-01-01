Welcome!
Looking for a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry? Quashanta’s Signatures specializes in creating custom designs that are tailored to your unique style and preferences. Whether you're looking for an engagement ring or a personalized necklace, Quashanta’s Signatures can bring your vision to life.
Each piece of jewelry I create is meticulously handcrafted with care and attention to detail. I believe that jewelry should be as unique and individual as the person wearing it, and I strive to create pieces that reflect the personality and style of my clients.
We treat our customers with the honesty and respect they deserve. We want clients to feel the same pride when wearing the pieces from our store that we do in making them.
Our purpose is to provide an opportunity to learn to trust the process. From the initial ordering of said designs to waiting for its arrival. It’s all worth it!
This is the BEST time to order your Copper Bangles! On sale for the next 4 Days! ORDER TODAY! Check out our options for personalization orders as well…